Birthday boy Eddie Hearn not happy with his dad – Wednesday’s sporting social

Eddie and Barry Hearn

Football

Harry Maguire was moved by his visit to the Munich memorial.

It was an honour to visit the Manchester United Memorial at Manchesterplatz to pay my respects to the 23 people, including eight Busby Babes, whose lives were lost in the Munich Air Disaster ❤️ #FlowersofManchester pic.twitter.com/toJXxPNnBi — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 8, 2022

And thanked England fans for their support.

Harry Kane moved up the list.

Jude Bellingham set the record straight.

❌ Just a little rinse and spit for the cramp.??‍♂️? https://t.co/Xz9rA6IuQo — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) June 8, 2022

A great servant was remembered by his former clubs.

Today marks three years since the tragic passing of Justin Edinburgh. A Spurs legend, never forgotten. ? pic.twitter.com/B8ueObttsy — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 8, 2022

Becks was all smiles.

CR7 chilled out.

Newcastle dropped their new home kit.

Jack Harrison showed off his skills on holiday.

Cricket

No run!

KP dropped in.

Arriving at the greatest place on the planet – @LeopardCreekCC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kml8ISTORW — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) June 8, 2022

Boxing

Happy birthday to Eddie, from Barry.

Massive happy birthday to my son Eddie. Proud of you boy. @EddieHearn — Barry Hearn (@BarryHearn) June 8, 2022

But Eddie was not impressed…

No phone call just a tweet..if you wanted a shout out for more followers or to buy your book then you should have just asked ? https://t.co/BvJI31qrZt — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) June 8, 2022

The Hitman had a special sparring partner.

Formula One

A touch of Star Wars from Mercedes.