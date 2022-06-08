Notification Settings

Birthday boy Eddie Hearn not happy with his dad – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Eddie and Barry Hearn

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 8.

Football

Harry Maguire was moved by his visit to the Munich memorial.

And thanked England fans for their support.

Harry Kane moved up the list.

Jude Bellingham set the record straight.

A great servant was remembered by his former clubs.

Becks was all smiles.

CR7 chilled out.

Newcastle dropped their new home kit.

Jack Harrison showed off his skills on holiday.

Cricket

No run!

KP dropped in.

Boxing

Happy birthday to Eddie, from Barry.

But Eddie was not impressed…

The Hitman had a special sparring partner.

Formula One

A touch of Star Wars from Mercedes.

UK & international sports

