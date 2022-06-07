Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Andy Murray eases through Boss Open first round in Stuttgart

UK & international sportsPublished:

The former world number one recovered from a slow start to beat Australia’s Christopher O’Connell in straight sets.

Andy Murray is off to a winning start in Stuttgart
Andy Murray is off to a winning start in Stuttgart

Andy Murray began his campaign at the Boss Open in Stuttgart with victory over Australia’s Christopher O’Connell.

The two-time Wimbledon champion lost in the semi-finals of the second-tier Challenger event in Surbiton last week and has headed to Germany to continue his grass-court season.

He lost the first three games to qualifier O’Connell but recovered strongly to claim a 6-4 6-3 victory and reach the second round.

Murray could again face Denis Kudla, the player he lost to in Surbiton, if the American can overcome seventh seed Alexander Bublik.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News