England’s James Justin set to miss Germany match with injury

UK & international sportsPublished:

Justin made his England debut in Saturday’s Budapest defeat but was withdrawn at half-time with a calf complaint.

James Justin looks set to miss the clash with Germany
James Justin looks likely to miss England’s Nations League clash with Germany after injury meant he sat out training on the eve of the match.

The Three Lions opened Group A3 with a shock 1-0 loss to Hungary and will attempt to bounce back at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday night.

Justin made his England debut in Saturday’s Budapest defeat but was withdrawn at half-time with a calf complaint – an issue that meant he did not train with the rest of the squad ahead the Germany match.

Gareth Southgate gives James Justin his cap after his debut on Saturday
Gareth Southgate gives James Justin his cap after his debut on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

The Leicester full-back received his first cap with fellow new boy Jarrod Bowen from Gareth Southgate before Monday’s session at the Bayern Munich campus, before then going to work indoors.

England defenders Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi were part of the 24-man training group, having missed the Hungary match with knocks.

Phil Foden has not travelled for the two away Nations League matches after testing positive for Covid-19.

