Virgil Van Dijk reflects as Rhiannon Roberts weds – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples on social from June 4

Virgil Van Dijk (left), Thierry Henry (centre) and Rhiannon Roberts

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 4.

Football

Virgil Van Dijk reflected on his season.

And posed for a picture with Thierry Henry.

Liverpool and Wales defender Rhiannon Roberts found the net at her own wedding.

Former Wales goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams warmed up for Sunday’s World Cup play-off final against Ukraine with a painting inspired by the Dafydd Iwan performance that preceded their semi-final victory over Austria.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn was ready for the Kenichi Ogawa v Joe Cordina fight.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu was looking forward to visiting Washington DC.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen celebrated victory at Madison Square Garden.

Formula One

Williams sent their congratulations to The Queen.

UK & international sports

