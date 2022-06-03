Notification Settings

Peter Crouch robot rebooted and Sam Curran celebrates – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples on social from June 3.

Peter Crouch, right, celebrates scoring

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 3.

Football

Liverpool celebrated a huge birthday.

A Peter Crouch hat-trick.

Manchester United turned the clock back a few years.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali received a ‘special gift’ from a cast member of ‘Survivor Turkiye’.

Cricket

Happy 24th birthday to England and Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal celebrated his 36th birthday.

Motorcycling

Marc Marquez was recovering from successful surgery.

UK & international sports

Most Read

