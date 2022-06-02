Sam Curran stars with bat and ball for Surrey in victory over Hampshire

Sam Curran

Sam Curran shone with bat and ball as Surrey maintained their winning start in the Vitality Blast with an emphatic victory over winless Hampshire on Thursday.

Curran top-scored with a rapid 69 from 38 balls and then took five for 30 as Surrey powered to a 72-run win at The Oval to claim top spot in the South Group.

Curran put on 131 for the second wicket with Will Jacks (64 from 36 balls) and Sunil Narine (52 from 23) weighed in with another half-century as the hosts ran up 228 for four.

The trio hit 14 sixes between them and Laurie Evans added another two in his 25 not out.

James Fuller made 43 in the Hawks’ response but became one of Curran’s five victims as his side were bowled out for 156.

Glamorgan eased to a six-wicket win over Essex in the other match in the group in Cardiff.

????????? ???! An excellent performance as Glamorgan wrap up victory by 6⃣ wickets ? Northeast top-scoring with 44, building a solid platform for the run chase ?#GLAMvESS | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/oPnY1JOl3v — Glamorgan Cricket ? (@GlamCricket) June 2, 2022

Michael Hogan (three for 21) and Michael Neser (three for 13) starred as the Eagles were limited to 113 for nine.

Sam Northeast’s run-a-ball 44 then laid the foundation as Glamorgan finished the job with 19 balls to spare.

Leicestershire ended Birmingham’s winning start in the North Group as they held on for a tense five-run win at Edgbaston.

2⃣0⃣ | ????? ??? ?? ? ????! A nerve-wracking final over comes down to the last ball with a six needed to tie.@w_davis44 holds his nerve and gets us over the line. ? LEI 152/9BEARS 147/9 ? #FoxesUnleashed pic.twitter.com/IyYOjB8HGj — Leicestershire Foxes ? (@leicsccc) June 2, 2022

The Foxes posted a moderate 152 for nine but then bowled and fielded superbly to keep the home side off top spot.

Scott Steel led the way for the visitors with a T20-best 72. but only Ben Mike (34) offered much support in the face of fine bowling from spinners Jake Lintott (four for 27) and Danny Briggs (two for 25).

Alex Davies also became the first Bears wicketkeeper to claim five victims in a T20 innings with three catches and two stumpings.

Davies then hit an enterprising 43 from 31 balls in the Bears’ reply, but the Foxes took regular wickets and restricted them to 147 for nine.