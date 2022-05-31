Jarrod Bowen: England call is everything you dream of growing up

England Training Session – St George’s Park – Monday 30th May

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen has said it means “everything” to earn a first England call-up.

The 25-year-old scored 12 Premier League goals last season and was rewarded with a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

“It is everything,” he said. “It is everything you dream of when you’re growing up and to get the call, obviously it is an honour and a privilege.”

The boys ??????? pic.twitter.com/qxITfZE3AH — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 31, 2022

Bowen is joined in the England squad by Hammers captain Declan Rice, who has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium.

“I don’t see it as a distraction for Dec,” added Bowen.

“I have seen how good he is, at the Euros and this season he has gone onto another level. You want to play with the best players and I want to play with him at my club and with England as well.”

Bowen has been called up for the first time just months before Gareth Southgate will name his squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Welcoming our new #ThreeLions ? Our arrivals video has just landed, you'll be pleased to know! — England (@England) May 31, 2022

“Of course I have thought about it,” he added.