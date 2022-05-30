Notification Settings

Neil Warnock replies to Djed Spence – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The best of the social media posts from the sporting world.

Neil Warnock responded to his former player's message on Twitter

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 30.

Football

Neil Warnock’s reply to Djed Spence came with a health warning.

Andy Robertson had messages for Liverpool fans.

Robertson’s team-mates enjoyed Liverpool’s trophy parade.

Mark Noble said his thanks.

Stevenage tried to tempt a rock’n’roll star through the door.

Cricket

Congratulations to Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver!

Kevin Pietersen again called for reform of county cricket.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was preparing to go under the knife.

Motorsport

Former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson celebrated his win in the Indy 500.

Sergio Perez was still celebrating his Monaco victory.

Lando Norris vowed to keep improving.

MMA

Conor McGregor enjoyed his day out in Monte Carlo.

UK & international sports

