Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Emma Raducanu’s surprise US Open win inspires rest of women’s field – Coco Gauff

UK & international sportsPublished:

The American is through to her second French Open quarter-final.

France Tennis French Open
France Tennis French Open

Coco Gauff believes Emma Raducanu’s surprise US Open win has inspired the rest of the women’s field to believe they can challenge for the top prizes.

British teenager Raducanu shocked the sporting world when she came through qualifying to triumph at Flushing Meadows last year.

Gauff is through to her second French Open quarter-final following a 6-4 6-0 victory over Elise Mertens, and the draw has opened up for the 18-year-old.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year – File photo
Emma Raducanu stunned the tennis world in New York (ZUMA/PA)

With nine of the top 10 seeds already out, and world number one Iga Swiatek in the other half of the draw, a run to her first grand slam final looks a real possibility.

But the American 18th seed feels there are still a host of players capable of a Raducanu-style tilt at the title.

Gauff, who like Raducanu made her breakthrough at Wimbledon, in 2019, said: “I’m thinking, especially if US Open taught us anything, that anybody can win on any day.

“I think all players should really go into the match thinking about that.

“I think for me I’ve always believed that I could go far, but for other players I think so as well.

“In this tournament, I mean, both sides of the draw, with the exception of Iga, there are a lot of lower-seeded and lower-ranked players still left in the tournament.

“So I really think that players believe that. Other players believe that. I think a lot of it stems from that tournament.”

France Tennis French Open
Leylah Fernandez celebrates winning her fourth round match against Amanda Anisimova (Thibault Camus/AP)

Leylah Fernandez, the runner-up to Raducanu in New York, is still in the mix after beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3 4-6 6-3.

The 19-year-old from Canada will play Italian world number 59 Martina Trevisan, who beat Raducanu’s conqueror Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (10) 7-5, in the last eight.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News