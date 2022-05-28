Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kye White finishes third at BMX Racing World Cup event in Glasgow

UK & international sportsPublished:

White delayed his return to training following his silver medal in Tokyo.

Kye Whyte races to third place in Glasgow
Kye Whyte races to third place in Glasgow

Kye White was happy to claim third place at the BMX Racing World Cup event in Glasgow.

The Olympic silver medallist took a break from training after Tokyo and competed in ITV show Dancing on Ice earlier this year.

White said of the result: “I’m happy with it.

“I’ve had a long rest after the Olympics, probably about two months of training and we’re into this race so the podium is good.

“I did want to win in front of a home crowd but we’ve still got tomorrow.”

Olympic champion Bethany Shriever was in strong form through the rounds but was unable to make up for a poor start in the final and finished eighth.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News