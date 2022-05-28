Djokovic and Nadal on track but British bid ends – Day six at the French Open

Cameron Norrie

Cameron Norrie’s bid to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time was halted by Russian Karen Khachanov.

Norrie somehow squandered 16 break points as he slipped to a 6-2 7-5 5-7 6-4 defeat at Roland Garros.

Meanwhile Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal both won in straight sets to remain on course for a blockbuster quarter-final showdown.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day six at the French Open.

Picture of the day

Sloane Stephens on the stretch in her win over Diane Parry (Thibault Camus/AP)

Shot of the day

What a way to win ? This match point winner by @dieschwartzman is our shot of the day by @oppo.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/5oOrGTXOqr — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2022

Diego Schwartzman finished off Grigor Dimitrov in style.

Match of the day

SCENES on SM Azarenka serves for the match. Teichmann says no. Three hours and counting and 5-5 ?#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/JqnS7LMbFs — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2022

Norrie was made to wait for his match as Jil Teichmann and Victoria Azarenka slugged it out for more than three hours on Court Simonne-Mathieu. Teichmann eventually won it in a first-to-10 deciding tie-break.

Shock of the day

Heading to the #RolandGarros fourth round for the first time ? Aliaksandra Sasnovich knocks out no.21 seed Kerber 6-4 7-6(5). pic.twitter.com/b8idIM4My4 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2022

Emma Raducanu’s conqueror Aliaksandra Sasnovich was at it again, accounting for the 21st seed and three-time grand slam champion Angelique Kerber.

Quote of the day

Face in the crowd

Zinedine Zidane (Christophe Ena/AP)

Zinedine Zidane took in Nadal’s win over Botic Van De Zandschulp. Fellow football folk Arsene Wenger, Clarence Seedorf and Marcel Desailly were also in attendance with the tennis providing a tasty aperitif ahead of the main course in Paris, Saturday’s Champions League final.

Fallen seeds

Women: Belinda Bencic (14), Angelique Kerber (21).

Men: Cameron Norrie (10), Grigor Dimitrov (18), John Isner (23), Botic Van De Zandschulp (26), Sebastian Korda (27).

Brit watch

As well as Norrie there was disappointment for Jamie Murray and his Brazilian partner Bruno Soares in the men’s doubles, while Samantha Murray Sharan and Heather Watson lost out in the women’s. But Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram beat Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic and American Nicholas Monroe 6-3 7-6 (5).

Up next

Poland’s Iga Swiatek is on a 30-match winning streak (Michel Euler/AP)