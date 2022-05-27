Teenager Coco Gauff beats veteran Kaia Kanepi to reach French Open fourth round

Coco Gauff

The youngest player left in the women’s French Open draw knocked out the oldest as Coco Gauff beat veteran campaigner Kaia Kanepi.

Gauff, 18, swept past 36-year-old Estonian Kanepi – who turned professional five years before the American was born – in straight sets, 6-3 6-4.

The 18th seed will now face Belgium’s Elise Mertens, ranked 31, as she attempts to match last year’s run to the quarter-finals.

That fourth round smile ???@CocoGauff returns to the second week at #RolandGarros with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Kaia Kanepi. pic.twitter.com/oMdZSLx3Hk — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2022

Fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez is also through, the 19-year-old Canadian beating Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic 7-5 3-6 7-5.

Karolina Muchova was in tears as she was forced to retire from her match against Amanda Anisimova.

The luckless Czech has been plagued by injuries for almost a year and a half, but looked back to her best after knocking out fourth seed Maria Sakkari in round two.

Karolina Muchova had to retire after twisting her ankle (Christophe Ena/AP)

However, having taken the first set against American 27th seed Anisimova, and with the score at 2-2 in the second, Muchova slipped and twisted her ankle.

The 2021 Australian Open semi-finalist did not win another game and was tearfully forced to call it a day at 0-3 in the third.