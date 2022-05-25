Wales flanker Dan Lydiate agrees new Ospreys contract

Dan Lydiate

Wales international Dan Lydiate has agreed a new contract with the Ospreys.

The Ospreys said that 34-year-old flanker’s deal will see him remain with them for another season.

Lydiate, who has won 65 caps and played in all three Tests of the British and Irish Lions’ 2013 Australia tour, returned to action earlier this year.

✍️?@dan_lydiate has agreed a new deal to stay at the Ospreys ? pic.twitter.com/55jdEeHWTf — Ospreys (@ospreys) May 25, 2022

He was sidelined for 12 months after suffering a serious knee injury during Wales’ Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland in 2021.

But his form soon caught the attention of Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, who named him among a 33-man squad to tour South Africa in July.

“Getting back on the field was my main focus this season, and I am grateful for the support of the Ospreys’ medical and strength and conditioning teams for getting me playing again,” Lydiate said.

Dan Lydiate in action for the Ospreys (David Davies/PA)

“The focus now is to get back to my best, produce performances and play my role in a successful Ospreys side.”

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth added: “Dan’s resilience and determination to get back playing after his injury has been well documented.