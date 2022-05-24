Jurgen Klopp congratulates surfer Sebastian Steudtner on world record

Jurgen Klopp has congratulated surfer Sebastian Steudtner

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has congratulated surfer Sebastian Steudtner on his “absolutely insane” world record after it was officially recognised this week.

The German reached a height of 26.21 metres – 86 feet – back on October 29, 2020 while riding waves in Praia do Norte in Portugal and is now confirmed as the big wave surfing world record holder.

Steudtner, who was already a two-time Big Wave Award winner, saw the ride recognised as a world record by both the World Surf League (WSL) and Guinness on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Nazare lighthouse on Portugal’s Atlantic coast.

Sebastian Steudtner (Handout photo)

Klopp passed on well wishes to his compatriot in a video message after the pair met in French town Evian three years ago where the high-wave surfer was able to meet the Reds squad in pre-season.

Liverpool have won four trophies since and could add another on Saturday when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

“Hi Sebastian. Since we met, we – and with we I mean LFC – have been surfing on a high wave how you know but we will never reach the height of your wave. 26.21 metres is absolutely insane,” Klopp said.