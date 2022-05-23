Notification Settings

Carlos Alcaraz sails through but Dominic Thiem dumped out – French Open day one

UK & international sportsPublished:

There were two big shocks in the women’s draw, too.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz

Top-six stars Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz opened their French Open campaigns with victories but former finalist Dominic Thiem bowed out in round one, while there were two big shocks in the women’s draw.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day one as the first full week gets under way.

Picture of the day

APROPIX France Tennis French Open
Coco Gauff kept her eye on the ball in her win over Rebecca Marino (Thibault Camus/AP)

Match of the day

France Tennis French Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime came through a titanic battle (Christophe Ena/AP)

Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, found himself two sets down to Peruvian qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas but hit back to win 2-6 2-6 6-1 6-3 6-3.

Quote of the day

Shock of the day

Tunisian sixth seed Ons Jabeur was tipped to go a long way this year after a fine clay-court season so far, but she slipped to a 3-6 7-6 (4) 7-5 defeat against Poland’s Magda Linette.

Stat of the day

France Tennis French Open
Kaia Kanepi celebrates another big win (Thibault Camus/AP)

Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi knocked out a top 10 player at a grand slam for the 10th time in her career with a three-set victory over 10th seed Garbine Muguruza.

Fallen seeds

Women: Ons Jabeur (6), Garbine Muguruza (10).
Men: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (25) Jenson Brooksby (31).

Who’s up next?

Italy Tennis Open
Emma Raducanu begins her campaign on Monday (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Emma Raducanu leads the way as one of five Brits in action on day two. The US Open champion makes her main draw debut against fellow teenager Linda Noskova. Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Harriet Dart and Heather Watson complete the British contingent. Big guns Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will also enter the fray.

UK & international sports

Most Read

