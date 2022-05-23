Notification Settings

Aston Villa continue recruitment drive with signing of Boubacar Kamara

Published:

Villa have already secured the capture of Philippe Coutinho.

Boubacar Kamara

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Boubacar Kamara on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old French midfielder will join Villa from Ligue 1 side Marseille once his contract expires in the summer.

Kamara has just earned his first call-up to the France national team following an impressive season in which Marseille secured a second-placed finish and reached the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

Villa have moved swiftly to secure the services of Kamara in preparation for next season and he becomes Steven Gerrard’s second summer recruit after Philippe Coutinho’s capture.

Gerrard described Kamara as one of Europe’s most promising young talents and one which will only strengthen his squad.

He told the club’s website: “I am delighted that we have been able to attract one of the most promising young talents in European football.

“We have a very clear plan to make our team stronger and Bouba is an important part of that.”

