Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Manchester City to celebrate latest title with open-top bus parade on Monday

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The club have revealed their celebrations will conclude with a stage show at Beetham Tower on Deansgate.

Manchester City fans
Manchester City fans

Manchester City will celebrate their dramatic Premier League title win with an open-top bus parade on Monday.

With the title slipping out of their grasp, Pep Guardiola’s overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and pip Liverpool to the crown, wrapping up a fourth league win in five years.

Super substitute Ilkay Gundogan completed his brace after Rodri had levelled on Sunday afternoon and City will celebrate with their fans in Manchester on Monday.

Rodri
Rodri was on target for City in their title-clinching match (John Walton/PA)

The club have revealed they will host an open-top bus parade in the city centre, starting from Exchange Square at approximately 6pm.

It will travel onto St Mary’s Gate and then south on Deansgate, before concluding with a stage show at the Beetham Tower.

Ahead of lifting the Premier League trophy, departing City skipper Fernandinho said: “To finish my nine years at City by winning my fifth Premier League title is a dream come true.

“This squad is genuinely special. The togetherness of the players is like nothing I have experienced before.

“These guys are my brothers, which makes winning the title even more special.

“I am leaving this summer, but I am very confident City will be successful again in the future.

“This club is fantastic and so are our fans, who have been with us every step of the way.

“Without them by our side, there is no way we can do what we have done these past five seasons. We have felt their energy and it has driven us on.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News