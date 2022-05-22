Andrea Radrizzani looks forward with Jesse Marsch after Leeds retain PL status

Brentford v Leeds United â Premier League â Brentford Community Stadium

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani believes head coach Jesse Marsch is “the man to take this club forward” after they retained their Premier League status.

Marsch’s side won 2-1 at Brentford on the final day and in bettering Burnley’s result at home against Newcastle – the Clarets lost 2-1 – Leeds survived.

Majority shareholder Radrizzani said in a statement: “Staying in the Premier League was our objective this year and we’ve managed to obtain our top-flight status, but this is not success and improvements are needed.

“As a board we will work hard with Jesse Marsch this summer to improve the squad and find a way to deliver the kind of performances you all deserve.

“We believe that with time and a full pre-season, Jesse will be the man to take this club forward.”

Leeds sacked Marcelo Bielsa in February and appointed former New York Red Bulls, Salzburg and Leipzig boss Marsch in a desperate bid to stay in the top flight for a third season.

The 48-year-old American has yet to convince a large section of the fanbase, but after having 12 games to keep Leeds up, he cannot be blamed for their troubled season.

Radrizzani said: “We are naturally delighted to see the 2021-22 season come to a conclusion with Leeds United remaining in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa was sacked in February (PA)

“This has been a painful season for everyone, from the board to the fans in the stands, the changing room to the ticket office, it has been a battle.

The campaign has been blighted by serious injuries to key players and having to make an unplanned managerial change was an incredibly tough decision.”

Radrizzani, who still owns a 56 per cent stake in the club after American investment firm 49ers Enterprises increased their stake to 44 per cent in November last year, said he was grateful for the fans’ support.