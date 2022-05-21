Cameron Norrie wins first clay-court title with victory at Lyon Open

The second time's the charm ? @cam_norrie is your champion in Lyon after a 6-3 6(3)-7 6-1 victory over Alex Molcan ?

4️⃣th career title, 2️⃣nd title this season, and a 1️⃣st title on clay for the Brit✨ @OpenParcARA | #OpenParc pic.twitter.com/LAWJnmpfIy

