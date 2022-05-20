You can see me – Chelsea fans get glimpse of wrestling star John Cena

Graham Norton Show – London

John Cena added some wrestling razzmatazz and Hollywood glamour to Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Leicester.

The 16-time World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion watched on as the Blues scrapped out a 1-1 draw with the Foxes on Thursday night.

Cena was spotted sitting close to incoming Chelsea owner Todd Boehly at Stamford Bridge.

Apparently John Cena was at the Chelsea game? pic.twitter.com/LinqHTwFlq — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 20, 2022

The 45-year-old wrestler and actor joined Chelsea fan and British film director Matthew Vaughn at the west London stadium.

Kingsman director Vaughn is helming the upcoming spy film Argylle, with Cena numbering among a stellar cast also including Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard and Samuel L Jackson.

Cena, whose wrestling catchphrase is ‘you can’t see me’, appeared to enjoy the experience and was said to have been happy to pose for selfies and pictures with Chelsea supporters.

Stamford Bridge is no stranger to stars from the world of film and television.

Hollywood star Matthew @McConaughey certainly felt the tension inside the Bridge last night! Hear from the Oscar winner himself on his visit to London… ? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 11, 2019

Matthew McConaughey watched Chelsea beat Lille 2-1 in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge in December 2019, when the Dazed and Confused star was in London promoting the Guy Ritchie film The Gentleman.

Chelsea all-but secured a third-place Premier League finish with their draw against Leicester on Thursday.

Marcos Alonso atoned for his error en route to James Maddison’s opener by lashing home a fine volley from Reece James’ expert cross to leave honours even.

The Blues will close their campaign by hosting Watford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and have already secured Champions League qualification for next term.

Great assist and a fine finish. ? pic.twitter.com/VEJR7ViN7s — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 19, 2022

Manager Thomas Tuchel joked after the Leicester draw that prospective new owner Boehly would have to “watch on ESPN in Los Angeles next season”, with the US magnate yet to see the Blues win in person.

Chelsea’s takeover continues to move closer to completion, with Boehly buying the Blues from Roman Abramovich for £4.25billion.

Boehly’s consortium is expected to pass the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test, with those assessments continuing.