Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Three positive Covid tests confirmed in New Zealand’s tour party

UK & international sportsPublished:

Batter Henry Nicholls, seamer Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen will self-isolate for five days.

Henry Nicholls is among those to have contracted Covid-19.
Henry Nicholls is among those to have contracted Covid-19.

Three of New Zealand’s touring party have tested positive for Covid-19, but the news will not stop the four-day warm-up against Sussex taking place.

Batter Henry Nicholls, seamer Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen were flagged after a round of rapid antigen tests on the first morning in Hove and will undergo five days of isolation.

Nicholls had recently suffered a calf injury and was not expected to feature in the match.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed the rest of the party have tested negative and the situation will be assessed as the game goes ahead.

Sussex have included Ollie Robinson in their squad after the seamer was left out of England’s Test squad due to lack of match practice.

New Zealand are also currently missing captain Kane Williamson, who is at home awaiting the birth of his second child, and Indian Premier League contingent Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News