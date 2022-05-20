PA Sport trivia (21/05/2022)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Paul Barber (hockey) – Played 99 times for England between 1977 and 1988, winning Olympic gold at the 1988 Games in Seoul, born 1955.

Monte Lynch (cricket) – former Surrey, Gloucestershire and England batsman, born 1958.

Stewart Cink (golf) – 2009 Open champion and five-time United States Ryder Cup player, born 1973.

Laurent Robert (soccer) – former Newcastle and France midfielder, born 1975.

Quinton Fortune (soccer) – South African former Manchester United midfielder, born 1977.

Gary Woodland (golf) – 2019 US Open winner, born 1984.

Mark Cavendish (cycling) – British racer who has 34 Tour de France stage wins to his name, born 1985.

Mario Mandzukic (soccer) – former Juventus and Croatia striker now an assistant coach for the Croatian national team, born 1986.

Hal Robson-Kanu (soccer) – Wales and former West Brom forward, born 1989.

Tom Daley (diving) – British diver, who went to the 2008 Beijing Olympics aged 14, has won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 and bronze medals at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo, born 1994.

Karen Khachanov (tennis) – Russian 2019 French Open quarter-finalist and Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist, born 1996.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1904: Delegates from seven countries formed FIFA at a meeting in Paris. The founder members of what would become football’s world governing body were Belgium, Denmark, France, Holland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

1966: Henry Cooper’s dream of taking the world heavyweight crown was dashed when a cut eye ended his challenge against champion Muhammad Ali at Highbury football stadium.

2003: Celtic lost the UEFA Cup final in Seville. The Glasgow side were beaten 3-2 by Porto.

2008: Manchester United won the Champions League, beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after the final finished 1-1 following extra-time in Moscow.

2011: Leinster won the Heineken Cup by beating Northampton 33-22 in the final at the Millennium Stadium.

2013: Manchester City and the New York Yankees reached an agreement to purchase an expansion franchise in Major League Soccer, with the new team, to be known as New York City Football Club, to join MLS in 2015.

2015: Leicester striker Jamie Vardy received his first England call-up in the squad for a friendly against the Republic of Ireland and a Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia. He made his debut as a substitute against the Republic.

2016: Jesse Lingard scored the winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 after extra-time to win the FA Cup at Wembley.

2016: Hibernian’s 3-2 win over Rangers in the William Hill Scottish Cup final was marred by crowd trouble following the match, with Rangers saying their players and staff were assaulted by Hibs fans who invaded the pitch.

2018: Midfielder Santi Cazorla announced he was leaving Arsenal after six years with the club. The Spaniard joined the Gunners from Malaga in 2012 and made 180 appearances, scoring 29 times in all competitions.

2019: Three-time former F1 world champion Niki Lauda died at the age of 70.

2021: Montpellier won the European Challenge Cup after beating Leicester 18-17 in the final at Twickenham.

PA SPORT SELECTED TV LISTINGS

Today (Saturday, May 21)

FOOTBALL: Scottish Cup final, Rangers v Hearts – BBC One Scotland 1400, Premier Sports 1 1430; League One play-off final, Sunderland v Wycombe – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1400; Serie A, Fiorentina v Juventus – BT Sport 1 1930, Atalanta v Empoli – BT Sport/ESPN 1945, German Cup, Freiburg v RB Leipzig – Freesports 1855.

MOTOR RACING: Formula One, Spanish Grand Prix third practice – Sky Sports F1 1145, Qualifying – Sky Sports F1 1420; World Rally Championship – BT Sport 2 0730, BT Sport/ESPN 1430.

GOLF: PGA Championship – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 1400, Sky Sports Main Event 1800.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Super League, Hull KR v Catalans – Channel 4 1200.

RUGBY UNION: Premiership, Harlequins v Gloucester – ITV and BT Sport 1 1430, Saracens v Northampton – BT Sport 1 1715; URC, Dragons v Lions – S4C 1445, Premier Sports 2 1455, Scarlets v Stormers – Premier Sports 2 1655, S4C 1700, Edinburgh v Glasgow – Premier Sports 1 1730, Leinster v Munster – Premier Sports 2 1900; Super Rugby, Chiefs v Force – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action 0530, Hurricanes v Rebels – Sky Sports Action 0800, Brumbies v Blues – Sky Sports Arena 1045.

MOTOR CYCLING: World Superbikes, Estoril superpole – Eurosport 2 0930, Race one – Eurosport 2 1230; British Superbikes, Donington Park – Eurosport 2 1600.

ATHLETICS: Diamond League, British Grand Prix – BBC One 1315.

CRICKET: IPL, Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals – Sky Sports Cricket 1450.

CYCLING: Giro d’Italia – Eurosport 1 1145.

BASKETBALL: NBA play-offs, Boston Celtics v Miami Heat – Sky Sports Main Event 01300 (Sat).

Tomorrow (Sunday, May 22)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Manchester City v Aston Villa- Sky Sports Main Event 1430, Liverpool v Wolves- Sky Sports Premier League 1430; FA Trophy, Bromley v Wrexham – BT Sport 3 1545; FA Vase, Newport Pagnell Town v Littlehampton Town – BT Sport 1 1200; Serie A, Sassuolo v AC Milan – BT Sport/ESPN 1630, Salernitana v Udinese – BT Sport 1 2000, Venezia v Cagliari – BT Sport 2 2000.

MOTOR RACING: Formula One, Spanish Grand Prix – Sky Sports F1 1355; World Rally Championship – BT Sport 2 0830, BT Sport 2 1200.

GOLF: PGA Championship – Sky Sports Golf 1400, Sky Sports Main Event 1930.

RUGBY UNION: Super Rugby, Highlanders v Waratahs – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action 0430.

TENNIS: French Open – Eurosport 1 0930, Eurosport 2 1000 and 1645.

ATHLETICS: Great Manchester Run – BBC Two England 1100.

CRICKET: IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings – Sky Sports Cricket 1450.

CYCLING: Giro d’Italia – Eurosport 1 1200.

BASKETBALL: NBA play-offs, Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks – Sky Sports Main Event 0200 (Sun).

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. Which Women’s Super League team does striker Vivianne Miedema play for?

2. In which US state would you find the following sporting franchises: Wild, Twins, Timberwolves and Vikings?

3. Which two teams will contest the Sky Bet League Two play-off final?

4. Against which team did England bowler Jofra Archer make his Test debut?

5. How many French Open titles does Rafael Nadal have?

6. Which Formula 1 team are the most successful at the Spanish Grand Prix Circuit de Catalunya?

7. In rugby league, who won the 2021 Challenge Cup?

8. Which Everton player scored the winner against Crystal Palace on Thursday night to ensure Premier League survival?

9. Where is this year’s women’s Rugby World Cup being held?

10. How many majors has Rory McIlroy won?