Mark Cavendish determined to continue racing for at least two more years

Mark Cavendish celebrates

Mark Cavendish is determined to continue racing for at least another two years.

Earlier this month, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider Cavendish ensured a winning return to the Giro d’Italia as he sprinted to victory on stage three in Hungary.

Cavendish, making a first appearance at the grand tour since 2013, will turn 37 on Saturday.

A bike is much more than two wheels. To our community, it’s a common denominator: crossing paths, destinies, and breaking new grounds. When I am on my bike, I am my true self. What does your bike mean to you? @oakley #TeamOakley #BeWhoYouAre pic.twitter.com/8i2sM3Mz37 — Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) March 17, 2022

The ‘Manx Missile’ has delivered 160 race victories in his career and has no intention of slowing down just yet.

“I want to extend my career for at least another two years,” Cavendish said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s not just that I want to keep cycling, I feel I can be competitive for at least another two years. Maybe more, but two years should certainly be possible.”

Cavendish equalled Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 Tour de France stage wins last season.

However, there is no guarantee he will be given a spot on Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl’s team, with fellow sprinter Fabio Jakobsen also vying for contention.

Mark leaves his mark on the #Giro! A flawless lead-out, a perfect sprint and a 16th victory at the Corsa Rosa for the Manxman! Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/ZpwmdTgveX — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) May 8, 2022

“Of course, I’d love to do (the Tour de France), but I’m a professional and I’ve always been a professional and I do what’s required for my team,” Cavendish said.

“You know I’ll always be prepared for it, but it’s not my decision.