Blackpool Tower lights up for Jake Daniels – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Manchester City and Arsenal showed off their new kits.

Jake Daniels

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 19.

Football

Blackpool showed its support for Jake Daniels.

Chelsea marked the 10th anniversary of their first Champions League triumph.

Manchester City showed off their new kit.

As did Arsenal.

Paul Pogba demonstrated his new trick.

Cricket

KP was looking for a bit of golf assistance.

Formula One

Max Verstappen swapped shirts.

George Russell over the years.

Don’t always trust your sat-nav.

Darts

Peter Wright went back to school.

UK & international sports

Most Read

