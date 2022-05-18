Peter Crouch hailed as unsung hero of Eurovision – Wednesday’s sporting social

Peter Crouch has been hailed as a Eurovision hero

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 18.

Football

Billy Sharp responded after he was attacked.

Jamie Vardy celebrated a milestone.

Peter Crouch – the unsung hero of Eurovision.

Thankyou Sam Ryder Let’s get you to number one now pic.twitter.com/OAEqke5rbF — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) May 18, 2022

Paul Pogba set a challenge.

Kammy was at one with nature.

Chewing the Cud ?that what happens when you give sheep bubble gum? pic.twitter.com/68lh5hYlkz — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) May 18, 2022

Cricket

England got another new coach!

Wowza. What a fantastic appointment ?? ?? ?? https://t.co/rM6AoSLVC2 — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) May 18, 2022

Great appt ? — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) May 18, 2022

Congrats Matthew Mott ?? https://t.co/JEo2swTwBW — Isa Guha (@isaguha) May 18, 2022

KP approved.

The Harry Brook selection is ?. I’d have also selected Livingstone! — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) May 18, 2022

Stuart Broad enjoyed that one.

Football ⚽️ What a night at The City Ground ?⚪️?? pic.twitter.com/GwmtYCs6XY — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 18, 2022

Michael Vaughan made his Crown Green bowls debut.

Thumb over finger .. https://t.co/1GcR9ZgDzH — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 18, 2022

Golf

A Tuesday fourball for the Irish.

Tuesday fourball for the Irish. No money changed hands. A miracle escape for Rory and me. ⁦@PGAChampionship⁩ ⁦@PGATOUR⁩ ⁦@DPWorldTour⁩ pic.twitter.com/9BWGPtpT0V — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) May 18, 2022

Rowing

No looking down for Helen Glover.

Boxing

Conor McGregor as modest as ever.

Late night hustling. I run companies like no other. pic.twitter.com/jYOOZrd9Fs — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 17, 2022

But he was mocked by Jake Paul.

Wise words from Mike Tyson.

Without struggle there is no progress. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) May 17, 2022

American football

Tight ends just like to have fun.