Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Peter Crouch hailed as unsung hero of Eurovision – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Jamie Vardy celebrated a milestone.

Peter Crouch has been hailed as a Eurovision hero
Peter Crouch has been hailed as a Eurovision hero

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 18.

Football

Billy Sharp responded after he was attacked.

Jamie Vardy celebrated a milestone.

Peter Crouch – the unsung hero of Eurovision.

Paul Pogba set a challenge.

Kammy was at one with nature.

Cricket

England got another new coach!

KP approved.

Stuart Broad enjoyed that one.

Michael Vaughan made his Crown Green bowls debut.

Golf

A Tuesday fourball for the Irish.

Rowing

No looking down for Helen Glover.

Boxing

Conor McGregor as modest as ever.

But he was mocked by Jake Paul.

Wise words from Mike Tyson.

American football

Tight ends just like to have fun.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News