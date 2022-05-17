Rugby League ‘visionary’ Maurice Lindsay dies aged 81

Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to announce the passing of former Chairman Maurice Lindsay at the age of 81.

Lindsay joined Wigan in 1980 and went on to lead the Club through a period of transformation.

We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Maurice. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/orEgroHftE

