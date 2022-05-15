Notification Settings

Tennis stars Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils expecting baby girl in October

UK & international sportsPublished:

Svitolina said in March that she would be taking a break from the sport.

Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils have announced they are expecting a baby girl.

Svitolina, currently ranked 27 but a fixture in the top 10 for most of the last decade, has not played a match since suffering defeat by Heather Watson at the Miami Open in March.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian has been one of the most outspoken voices regarding tennis’ reaction to the invasion of her home country by Russia and said following Miami that she would be taking a break after a difficult couple of months emotionally and physically.

Svitolina and Monfils posted the same message on Twitter on Sunday, writing: “With a heart full of love and happiness, we are delighted to announce that we are expecting a baby girl in October.”

Tennis’ most high-profile couple were married last July having first gone public with their relationship in 2019.

Svitolina, who has reached two grand slam semi-finals and six quarter-finals, becomes the latest leading player to step away from the sport mid-career to start a family, following in the footsteps of Victoria Azarenka and Serena Williams.

UK & international sports

