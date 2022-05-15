Sam Horsfield ‘so happy’ after winning Soudal Open to secure another title

Sam Horsfield

Sam Horsfield secured his third DP World Tour title just two weeks after his return from a three-month injury absence, winning the Soudal Open by two shots.

Horsfield overcame overnight leader Ryan Fox in a thrilling final-round battle, carding four birdies and a solitary bogey in a closing 68 to finish the tournament on 13 under par.

The Englishman found himself with serious work to do after pars at the opening six holes left him three shots behind playing partner Fox, but a birdie putt from around 33 feet at the seventh kick-started Horsfield’s round.

After closing the gap further at the start of the back nine, Horsfield found himself out in front for the first time when Fox bogeyed the 16th.

Sam Horsfield takes the title in Belgium ?#SoudalOpen pic.twitter.com/dHUswIx05Z — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 15, 2022

With both men making birdies at the 17th, Horsfield took a one-shot lead to the 18th and a par there was enough to secure a two-shot victory.

Horsfield, who had his partner on the bag this week, was fighting back the tears as he completed his round.

He told Sky Sports: “I was trying not to cry while I was over that little tap-in (at the 18th). Having Issi on the bag, it’s been an amazing week.

“Mick (Seaborn, his regular caddie) is not here but I wish he was. I said yesterday I wanted to do it for him and I was able to do it for him. I’m just so, so happy.

“I definitely thought about Mick quite a lot. Especially on the back nine, I pulled a few clubs that he definitely would have wanted me to hit.

“Issi has been amazing. I’ve been so happy on the golf course. It’s just like golf’s sort of got in the way this week, until a little bit there on the back nine.

"I was trying not to cry while I was over that little tap in." An emotional victory for @hr59sam ?#SoudalOpen pic.twitter.com/cwgzGsVHHh — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) May 15, 2022

“I asked her coming down 18, ‘are you nervous?’ and she said yeah.

“But we’ve had an amazing week and I’m just so happy that she was here to enjoy this.

“I feel like I’ve been playing really good for a while but haven’t really been able to put four rounds together.

“This week I played solid all week and next week the US PGA, I’m really looking forward to it and definitely the summer ahead.”