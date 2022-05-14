Notification Settings

Haaland says goodbye and ton up for Root – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Gary Lineker teases Alan Shearer.

Erling Haaland

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 14.

Football

Dortmund said goodbye to Erling Haaland.

Gary Lineker teased Alan Shearer.

Kammy was in the oxygen chamber.

Michael Owen loves the FA Cup.

Cricket

Joe Root hit a century for Yorkshire.

Stuart Broad had other things on his mind.

Jonny Bairstow enjoyed himself.

KP again discussed county cricket.

Tennis

Genie Bouchard brings good luck.

Boxing

Brutal!

MMA

Conor McGregor was with the boss.

Snooker

The Rocket practised.

Athletics

Dina was in good spirits.

Darts

Business time for Michael Van Gerwen.

