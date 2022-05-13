Edinburgh promoted to League One for first time after surviving Annan fightback

Interim boss Alan Maybury guided Edinburgh to promotion

Innes Murray struck a stunning winner as Edinburgh clinched promotion to cinch League One for the first time after surviving a fightback to complete a 3-2 aggregate win over Annan.

Leading the play-off 2-0 following Tuesday’s first leg, the Citizens saw their advantage wiped outside inside 20 minutes at Galabank following Tony Wallace’s early penalty and a Tommy Goss header.

But Alan Maybury’s side were not to be denied as Hibernian loanee Murray – who opened the scoring in the first meeting – delightfully curled home from distance to claim the decisive goal eight minutes into the second period.

Annan finished seven points above their opponents in the regular League Two season.