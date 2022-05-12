Notification Settings

Brendon McCullum’s arrival and Man City celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

England got themselves a new coach.

Brendon McCullum and Kevin De Bruyne
Brendon McCullum and Kevin De Bruyne

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 12.

Cricket



Which got the thumbs up from KP.

Monty Panesar was fired up for the north London derby.

Villa fan Chris Woakes had some football banter with Man Utd supporter Sam Billings.

Virat Kohli was working hard.

Soccer

Manchester City celebrated a big win in the title race.

Kevin De Bruyne already knows where his hat-trick ball will end up.

Chelsea were also victorious.

Jamie Vardy reached a milestone.

Manchester United hailed the Class of 92.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was taking a dip.

MMA

Conor McGregor was working up a sweat.

