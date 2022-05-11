Notification Settings

Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker turns professional

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 24-year-old light-heavyweight also won world silver in 2019.

Ben Whittaker
Ben Whittaker

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker has turned professional and signed a long-term promotional deal with the Boxxer organisation.

The 24-year-old light-heavyweight, who also won world silver in 2019, will work with Tyson Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward, and has joined Anthony Joshua’s 258 Management team.

Whittaker was one of the stand-out performers in the British team at last summer’s Olympics, falling just short in his final against Cuba’s Arlen Lopez.

European Games 2019 – Day Nine
Ben Whittaker, left, has turned professional after winning Olympic silver in Tokyo (Martin Rickett/PA)

Whittaker did enough to impress Joshua, who described the flamboyant fighter as a “future pay-per-view star,” while Steward added: “I’m totally thrilled to have been sought out and chosen by Ben Whittaker.

“I consider Ben to be on the talent level of a Roy Jones Jr in transitioning from amateur into a professional world champion superstar status.”

