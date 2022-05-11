Notification Settings

Brendon McCullum emerges as leading contender for England Test coach – reports

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 40-year-old is said to have held talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board and is believed to be interested in the job.

Former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum
Former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has emerged as a leading contender to become England’s new Test coach, according to reports.

The 40-year-old is said to have held talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and is believed to be interested in the job.

McCullum, who played 101 Test matches for New Zealand, is currently in charge of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders.

Cricket – Second Investec Test Match – Day Three – England v New Zealand – Headingley
McCullum played 101 Test matches for New Zealand (Mike Egerton/PA)

The ECB interviewed for two positions last week after resolving to split the red-ball and white-ball roles following the departure of Chris Silverwood.

South African Gary Kirsten had been tipped as the early favourite.

England are scheduled to play New Zealand in a three-match Test series commencing on June 2 at Lord’s.

