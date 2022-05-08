Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Paul Konchesky proud to be named West Ham Women boss

UK & international sportsPublished:

The former England defender has signed a two-year deal.

Paul Konchesky
Paul Konchesky

Paul Konchesky has been appointed West Ham Women manager on a two-year deal following the departure of Olli Harder.

Former England defender Konchesky, who made 70 appearances for the Hammers between 2005 and 2007, has been working as Harder’s assistant since May 2021.

Harder has moved on after taking charge of his final match, a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

“This is a very proud moment for me. I’m really honoured to have been appointed,” Konchesky told club’s official website.

“I’m relishing both the challenge and the opportunity that comes with this role.

“West Ham is really close to my heart – it was a dream to play for the club and now to be in this position is something I am really excited about. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News