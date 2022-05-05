Paul Dummett agrees one-year contract extension with Newcastle

Paul Dummett

Newcastle defender Paul Dummett has agreed a one-year contract extension to stay at St James’ Park until the summer of 2023.

The left-back, who can also operate in the centre of defence, has made 204 appearances for his hometown club since making his debut in 2013.

Dummett, 30, said: “This is a hugely exciting time for the football club and the city so I’m delighted to be committing another year here and staying at my boyhood club.

✍️ #NUFC are delighted to confirm that Paul Dummett has agreed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club for the 2022/23 season. Congratulations, @PaulDummett! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 5, 2022

“I’m immensely proud that next season will be my 10th involved with the first team and I’m really looking forward to being part of what is a big season to come.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Paul is a consummate professional who has given so much to this club and I’m delighted he will be staying with us. He is a player and a person I like very much.

“He leads by example both in the dressing room and on the pitch and I’m pleased to retain someone with his positive influence and defensive capabilities.”