Jay Rodriguez signs new two-year deal with Burnley

Jay Rodriguez has scored two Premier League goals for Burnley this season

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez has signed a new two-year deal with the Premier League club.

Rodriguez, 32, whose previous contract was set to expire in June, has scored two goals in 29 league appearances for the Clarets this season.

Burnley tweeted: “Jay Rodriguez has signed a new two-year contract at Turf Moor. The Burnley-born striker has now committed his future with the Clarets until the end of the 2023/24 season.”

Rodriguez, in his third season back at Turf Moor after returning to his hometown club from West Brom in the summer of 2019, signed an 18-month contract extension in November 2020.

He has been restricted to 13 league starts in the current campaign as Burnley fight to retain their top-flight status.

The former Southampton forward has been vying for a place in the starting line-up with Ashley Barnes and more recently Wout Weghorst, who the Clarets signed from Wolfsburg in January.