Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jacksonville Jaguars select DL Travon Walker with first pick in 2022 NFL Draft

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Jags used the top spot to upgrade their defence by selecting 21-year-old Walker of the national champion University of Georgia.

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine
Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected defensive lineman Travon Walker with the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Having made quarterback Trevor Lawrence the first name off the board in last year’s draft, the franchise again had the first pick following a challenging 2021 season.

The Jags used the top spot to upgrade their defence by selecting 21-year-old Walker of the national champion University of Georgia.

The 6ft 5 defensive lineman remained at home rather than travelling to Las Vegas for the glitzy draft event and will be lining up in London later this year.

The Jags will play a home game at Wembley for the next three years, having played under the arch for seven straight seasons between 2013 and 2019 before lining up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News