New England Test captain Ben Stokes’ career in pictures

England have appointed all-rounder Ben Stokes as their new Test captain.
The 30-year-old takes over from Joe Root, who stepped down from the role earlier this month.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Stokes’ career so far in pictures.
