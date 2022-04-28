Notification Settings

New England Test captain Ben Stokes’ career in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Durham all-rounder has replaced Joe Root as England captain.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes

England have appointed all-rounder Ben Stokes as their new Test captain.

The 30-year-old takes over from Joe Root, who stepped down from the role earlier this month.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Stokes’ career so far in pictures.

Cricket – Durham County Cricket Club – Photocall – Riverside Ground
Stokes made his Durham debut in a one-day game against Surrey in 2009 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Cricket – The Ashes 2013-14 – Second Test – Australia v England – Day Two – Adelaide Oval
Stokes took the wickets of Australia captain Michael Clarke and fast bowler Peter Siddle on his England Test debut in the 2013 Ashes (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Cricket – The Ashes 2013-14 – Third Test – Day Five – Australia v England – WACA
Celebrating scoring a maiden Test century at Perth in 2013 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Cricket – Royal London One Day Cup – Warwickshire v Durham – Lord’s
The all-rounder was player of the match as Durham won the 2014 Royal London One Day Cup final against Warwickshire at Lord’s (Jon Buckle/PA)
England v South Africa – ICC Cricket World Cup – Group Stage – The Oval
Stokes celebrates in front of the Oval crowd after taking an astonishing catch to dismiss South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo at the group stages of the 2019 World Cup (Nigel French/PA)
New Zealand v England – ICC World Cup – Final – Lord’s
In the 2019 World Cup final, Stokes scored a mammoth 84* from 98 balls to take England to a super over against New Zealand (John Walton/PA)
New Zealand v England – ICC World Cup – Final – Lord’s
ECB chair Colin Graves congratulates Ben Stokes after England beat New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)
Durham Jets vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks – Vitality Blast T20 – Emirates Riverside
Showing off the World Cup trophy with Durham and England team-mate Mark Wood at Chester-le-Street (Scott Heppell/PA)
England v Australia – Third Test – Day Four – 2019 Ashes Series – Headingley
Stokes and tailender Jack Leach put on a partnership of 76 to defy the odds and win the third Ashes Test at Headingley in 2019 (Tim Goode/PA)
England v Australia – Third Test – Day Four – 2019 Ashes Series – Headingley
After playing one of the greatest Test knocks of all time, Ben Stokes celebrates victory at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA)
England v Australia – Fourth Test – Day Two – 2019 Ashes Series – Emirates Old Trafford
Trying to bowl with a different type of ball at the fourth Ashes Test in 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA)
BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 – Live Show
Stokes was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2019 (Jane Barlow/PA)
England v West Indies – Test Series – Day One – Ageas Bowl
Stokes captained England against the West Indies in 2020 (Mike Hewitt/NMC Pool/PA)
Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers – The Hundred – Men’s Match – Trent Bridge
Playing for the Northern Superchargers in the inaugural Hundred competition (Tim Goode/PA)
England v Pakistan – Second ODI – Lord’s
Stokes captained England’s ODI team against Pakistan in 2021 (Nigel French/PA)
