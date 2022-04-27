Man City v Real Madrid: What lies in store for next week’s second leg?

Manchester City will face Real Madrid again next week after edging a thrilling contest on Tuesday

Manchester City claimed the initiative in their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid with a 4-3 victory in the first leg on Tuesday.

But after such a compelling and open contest, the tie is far from over.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how City stand ahead of next week’s return leg at the Bernabeu.

What happened in Manchester?

And this was just the start of the semi-finals ? An instant classic between Man City and Real Madrid in 60 seconds ⏱#UCL pic.twitter.com/3yNRxQWC8Y — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2022

Pep Guardiola’s side were exhilarating in attack and carved out plenty of chances aside from the four they scored. They could even have put the tie out of sight in the opening half-hour, such was their early dominance.

Will City regret only having a one-goal lead?

They could. The Premier League leaders will undoubtedly take encouragement from the ease with which they cut through Real at times and in that sense they have nothing to fear at the Bernabeu. But the atmosphere will be hostile and their defensive weaknesses will have given Real hope, particularly with the likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior looking deadly.

How much did they miss Joao Cancelo?



Will he be back next week?

With his excellent delivery and potency in attack, Cancelo will almost certainly return to give City extra options on either the right or left – depending on Walker’s fitness – next week.

How is Walker?



What lies ahead for both teams this weekend?

While Real are on the brink of claiming the Spanish title, and therefore could rest a number of key players without fear against Espanyol this weekend, for City things are not as straightforward. With just a point between them and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, they have little margin for error as they travel to Leeds on Saturday.