Promotion or relegation: What is at stake in the midweek EFL fixtures?

Marco Silva (left) Matt Taylor (centre) and Leam Richardson

Fulham and Wigan have league titles in their sights, while Exeter can win promotion on Tuesday.

At the bottom of League One, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster could see their relegations confirmed by events at Fleetwood.

Here, the PA news agency takes a more detailed look at what is at stake in the midweek EFL fixtures.

Championship

Marco on the rest of the season. ? "I'm here to fight for this football club every single day. Our season has been fantastic and our players have been brilliant. We'll fight to get the title."#FULNOT pic.twitter.com/qi9vtSVVsv — Fulham Football Club: Promoted (@FulhamFC) April 25, 2022

Fulham, already promoted, can clinch the title if they earn a better result against Nottingham Forest than Bournemouth manage at Swansea.

The second automatic promotion place will remain in play until the weekend, though Bournemouth would move into a commanding position with victory – especially if coupled with a Forest defeat. Forest would clinch their play-off place with a point against Marco Silva’s table-toppers.

Peterborough, Derby and Barnsley are already confirmed in the three relegation places.

League One

Will Leam Richardson and Wigan be celebrating promotion on Tuesday night? (Steven Paston/PA)

Wigan need only a point from their away game against Portsmouth to seal promotion.

Should they better second-placed Rotherham‘s result, against Sunderland, Leam Richardson’s side would also clinch the title and take any remaining pressure off their final game at Shrewsbury.

Rotherham’s promotion will not be confirmed on Tuesday but victory would leave them three points, and at least seven goals, clear of MK Dons in third. Sunderland have the chance to seal a play-off spot with a victory which would keep their slim automatic promotion hopes alive.

At the other end, a point for Fleetwood against Sheffield Wednesday would relegate both Doncaster and AFC Wimbledon. Crewe are already down.

League Two

Exeter can follow Forest Green across the line for promotion if they beat a Barrow side with nothing to play for after their survival was confirmed on Saturday.

Rovers cannot yet seal the title but should they beat Swindon and Exeter lose, they would be six points clear with six to play for and a superior goal difference.