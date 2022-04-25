John Higgins gets a ‘bit of rhythm going’ as he reaches last eight in Sheffield

John Higgins

John Higgins reached the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals for the 16th time after wrapping up a 13-7 win over Noppon Saengkham in Sheffield.

The 46-year-old Scot did the damage in Sunday night’s second session when he reeled off seven frames in a row to move two away from victory at 11-5.

He won the first upon their resumption but then watched a mini fightback from his opponent, who reduced the deficit to 12-6 then came agonisingly close to a maximum before hitting a tough last red into the jaws.

“Last night was obviously massive for me and it left me with one foot in the quarter-finals but you’ve got to stay professional and get those extra few frames,” said Higgins.

John Higgins is through to his 16th Crucible quarter final, taking him above Steve Davis and Jimmy White.#ilovesnooker @Betfred pic.twitter.com/zzuCAnvS58 — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 25, 2022

“I feel like I’m starting to get a bit of rhythm going. You need to try and build up in this tournament – you very rarely look at past champions who have gone through the card and blitzed people.”

Former champion Stuart Bingham stepped on the gas to sink Kyren Wilson 13-9 and join Higgins in the last eight.

Resuming at 8-8, Bingham won the opening frame of the day before three consecutive half-centuries took him one away from victory.