Tyrick Mitchell will learn from FA Cup semi-final agony – Patrick Vieira

Tyrick Mitchell

Patrick Vieira has told tearful Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell he will be a better player for Sunday’s painful experience in the FA Cup semi-final.

The left-back, who has been a model of consistency for the Eagles this season, was at fault for Chelsea’s crucial opening goal after he lost possession to Cesar Azpilicueta deep inside his own half in the 65th minute, resulting in Ruben Loftus-Cheek breaking the deadlock at Wembley.

Mason Mount added a second 11 minutes later to secure a 2-0 win for the Blues and leave Palace to reflect on what might have been following their first appearance at the national stadium in six years.

Brent-born Mitchell made his England debut at Wembley last month, but this experience was less sweet and he had to be consoled at full-time.

“He will be okay,” Vieira said of the defender, who had been a doubt for the last-four clash with a calf injury.

“These kinds of games will build him and teach him how to manage his emotions. The more games he plays like that, the better it will be for him and the rest of the young players that we have.”

Vieira himself has experience of FA Cup semi-final mistakes as it was his misplaced pass in 1999 that set Ryan Giggs on the way to his wonder goal against Arsenal and Manchester United on their way to the treble.

While the 45-year-old was a regular in big matches during his playing days, this was his first trip to Wembley as a manager.

Palace were backed by an exuberant following, who were still singing during the final seconds of the tie.

And former Nice boss Vieira is eager for his young group to experience more occasions like this, saying: “We work and aim for it.

“Players smelling and tasting this kind of game where we are really close to a final, these kinds of moments the players want to play in more often.

“You look at the fans and they were excited for us. They support us in the competition, in the league and there is a excitement around the fans and the football club.