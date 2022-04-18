Notification Settings

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce tragic death of baby boy

UK & international sportsPublished:

The couple had revealed on social media last October that Rodriguez was pregnant with twins.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have announced that their baby son has died.

The sad news was revealed in a message from the couple that appeared on Manchester United and Portugal forward Ronaldo’s social media accounts on Monday evening.

It read: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Ronaldo had announced in a social media post last October that he and Rodriguez were expecting twins.

