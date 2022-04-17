On this day in 2017: Chelsea announce John Terry’s departure

John Terry announced a long stint at Chelsea was coming to an end on this day five years ago (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea announced that John Terry would leave the club at the end of the 2016/17 season on this day five years ago.

The centre-back made his Chelsea debut in 1998 and became a totemic figure for Chelsea in the years after Roman Abramovich bought the club, captaining the Blues to multiple domestic and European titles.

He was a bit-part player in his final season with the club under Antonio Conte, ending the campaign with just 14 appearances but he signed off on a high as Chelsea won the Premier League weeks later.

John Terry and Chelsea Football Club today jointly announce our captain will leave the club at the end of the season https://t.co/zQZe6zPLGC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 17, 2017

“After 22 years there is so much to say and so many people to thank at this great football club,” said Terry, then aged 36.

“From coaches, team-mates and staff to the fans who have given me so much support down the years, I can’t thank you enough.

“I feel I still have plenty to offer on the pitch but understand that opportunities here at Chelsea will be limited for me.”

Terry lifted five Premier League titles during his time in west London as well as five FA Cups and a hat-trick of League Cups.

He also won the Europa League under Rafael Benitez and lifted the Champions League trophy in 2012 despite being suspended for the final against Bayern Munich.

John Terry helped Chelsea to multiple domestic and European titles (Mike Egerton/PA)

In announcing his decision to leave, Terry, the PFA Player of the Year in 2005 who collected 78 England caps before retiring from the international scene, suggested he would one day return to Chelsea.

“The club and I have always had a fantastic relationship, which will continue beyond my playing days,” he added.

“We had some really positive talks but with everything taken into careful consideration I have decided it’s the right time for me to leave.

“I’ve always been conscious that I depart at the right time, in the right way, and I feel that the end of this season is the right time for the club and I.”