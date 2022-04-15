Who will replace Joe Root as England captain?

Who will replace Joe Root?

Joe Root has stepped down as England’s Test captain in the wake of their disastrous run of form.

The Yorkshireman has skippered England more than any other player and his departure means a void will need to be filled before the Test summer begins on June 2 against New Zealand.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some potential replacements.

Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad could offer experience in the role (Jason O’Brien/PA)

The experienced quick, with 537 Test wickets to his name, was controversially dropped for Root’s final tour in charge, with fellow paceman James Anderson also left behind. A toothless England attack laboured against West Indies which only intensified calls for Broad’s return this summer. At nearly 36 he does not have a long Test career ahead of him, but could he bridge the gap?

Ben Stokes

Stokes (right) has been a trust lieutenant of Root’s (PA)

If in doubt, England turn to their tireless all-rounder. He would perhaps seem the most natural fit, especially as Root’s deputy, but given the way he has managed his workload over recent years, would this be a job too far?

Rory Burns

Rory Burns has returned to captain Surrey (Jacob King/PA)

Like Broad he has lost his place in the side, returning to captain his county, Surrey. He is highly regarded as a county skipper but his record as a Test opener – he averages 30 across 32 Tests – would raise questions about whether or not he would be worth a place in the side before any captaincy considerations are thrown into the mix.

Sam Billings

Sam Billings made his debut over the winter (PA)