Daniel Vettori named head coach of Birmingham Phoenix

Birmingham Phoenix have appointed Dan Vettori to the role of Head Coach for the men’s team in @thehundred.

The move follows the appointment of Andrew McDonald as the new @CricketAus men’s team Head Coach.

— Edgbaston (@Edgbaston) April 13, 2022