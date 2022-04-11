Notification Settings

Big day for the Beckhams and Quek introduces son – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Scottie Scheffler was congratulated on his Masters win.

David Beckham and Sam Quek
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 11.

Football

David Beckham’s son tied the knot.

Bukayo Saka was on the front page.

John Stones provided his thoughts on City’s draw with Liverpool.

Boxing

Frank Warren trolled Dillian Whyte.

Golf

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters.

Tiger Woods thanked the fans.

Close but not close enough for former Open champion Shane Lowry.

Eddie Pepperell had to keep the golf on.

Motor racing

Sir Lewis Hamilton was ready to go again.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic showed off his skills with Neymar and Co.

Hockey

Sam Quek introduced her new son.

UK & international sports

