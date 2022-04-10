Kent’s Jordan Cox and Ben Compton both score centuries during draw with Essex

Jordan Cox

Kent duo Jordan Cox and Ben Compton both scored 129 as their LV= County Championship clash against Essex ended in a draw at Chelmsford.

Despite Joe Denly retiring injured, Kent posted 581 for nine in response to Essex’s first innings total of 514.

Tawanda Muyeye, Darren Stevens and Matt Milnes all notched half-centuries and Australian bowler Jackson Bird remained unbeaten on 53.

After showing glimpses of his off-spin during England’s tour of the Caribbean, Essex called upon Dan Lawrence to try to break Kent down and the batter responded by taking three for 98. In their second innings Essex finished day four on 68 for one.

It's 3 for Lawrence and Kent are all out for 581, with Denly not batting. Quinn is caught on the boundary and goes for 4, with Lawrence claiming figures of 3/98, whilst Critchley took 4/114. pic.twitter.com/2LD4XlPNEo — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) April 10, 2022

Northamptonshire managed to hold on to earn a draw with Gloucestershire despite late wickets falling.

Ryan Higgins finished with 139 in Gloucestershire’s second innings after being trapped lbw by Ben Sanderson, and his effort helped steer his side to 363 all out, setting Northamptonshire a target of 299.

Saif Zaib and Rob Keogh both put in solid scores of 65 and 74 respectively, before Northamptonshire fell from 233 for five to 265 for eight, with Higgins and Zafar Gohar taking three wickets apiece.

1️⃣8️⃣ BALLS REMAINING… The pressure is on now for Northants with just two wickets remaining and 33 runs still required! Ryan Higgins to bowl the next over ? Live stream ➡ https://t.co/NacJYSuYsT#GoGlos ?? pic.twitter.com/VmuASPVYTa — Gloucestershire Cricket? (@Gloscricket) April 10, 2022

The hosts managed to see the game out with Nathan Buck and Tom Taylor both at the crease and the game finished as a draw with one over remaining.

Rain and bad light played a part as Warwickshire and Surrey’s game fizzled out into a draw.

Michael Burgess hit a career-best 178 and was supported by the tail, putting on 122 with number 11 Olly Hannon-Dalby, before the wicketkeeper chipped to mid-off off Will Jacks.

???? ?? ???????. ? Burgess is caught at deep mid-wicket for 178. Partnership was 122. Bears 531 all out. Live Stream ? https://t.co/z2cE9ZT8Ol ?#YouBears | #WARvSUR pic.twitter.com/Qyrcwe7uzR — Warwickshire CCC ? (@WarwickshireCCC) April 10, 2022

Surrey then put on 43 without loss in their second innings before the close.

In Division Two, Durham’s match with Glamorgan ended in a draw despite a glimpse of a positive result after a flurry of early wickets.

Alex Lees carried his bat to score 182 as Durham collapsed, losing seven wickets for 32 runs with Andrew Salter putting in a stellar performance for Glamorgan, finishing with career best figures of seven for 45.

182*, 358 balls, 20 fours. An unbelievable innings from @aleesy14 posting his highest First-class score for Durham! ?#ForTheNorth pic.twitter.com/zvyvU7vT1K — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) April 10, 2022

Chris Rushworth and Ben Raine took three wickets for Durham before lunch but Kiran Carlson (61) and Chris Cooke (85no) rebuilt for Glamorgan before both sides settled for a draw.

An unbeaten century from opener Hassan Azad saw Leicestershire edge to a draw after a tense finish against Worcestershire.

The Pears set a target of 370 for the Foxes, and they looked on track to win after Leicestershire were reduced to 122 for seven by mid-afternoon, with Josh Baker taking four wickets.

Azad stood firm and saw out the game alongside Beuran Hendricks, who scored an unbeaten 16 in a final wicket partnership that lasted just over an hour and a half.

? | STUMPS WHAT AN UNBELIEVABLE EFFORT! ??? @Ex_Bat_Pad_Man (104* after over 6⃣ hours at the crease) and @Beuran_H13 (16* after an hour and a half in the middle) secure the draw! ??? LEI 218-9 ? #RunningFoxes | #CountyTogether pic.twitter.com/oGDJldOlAB — Leicestershire CCC ? (@leicsccc) April 10, 2022

Derbyshire held on to draw with Middlesex, despite a late flurry of wickets from Tom Helm.

Middlesex began the day 201 for three and Sam Conners struck twice in the morning session to get top scorers Robbie White (81) and Max Holden (82) out before the home side declared on 258 for five, setting Derbyshire a target of 356.

Shan Masood and Wayne Madsen both posted half-centuries with 62 and 54 respectively, but Derby were given a scare by Helm, who took three wickets in 19 balls.

Tom Helm took three quick wickets for Middlesex as they drew with Derbyshire (John Walton/PA)

Despite that wobble, Leus du Plooy (23no) and Anuj Dal (24no) both held on to steer their side to a draw at Lord’s.

Following on from Nottinghamshire’s 534 for nine declared on day three, Brett Hutton, Lyndon James and Liam Patterson-White took three wickets each to help them beat Sussex by 10 wickets.