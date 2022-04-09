On This Day in 2017: Sergio Garcia beats Justin Rose in play-off to win Masters

Sergio Garcia won the 2017 Masters following a play-off.

Sergio Garcia beat Justin Rose in a play-off to win the Masters on this day in 2017.

Five years after claiming he was not good enough to win a major, the Spaniard proved himself wrong in thrilling fashion on what would have been the 60th birthday of compatriot Seve Ballesteros.

Garcia became the third Spanish winner at Augusta National – after two-time champions Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal – with a birdie on the first extra hole following a sensational duel with his Ryder Cup team-mate.

The pair had finished tied on nine under par after closing rounds of 69, with Rose overturning an early three-stroke deficit to lead by a shot after 16 holes, only to bogey the 17th and then fail to convert a birdie attempt from seven feet on the last.

That left Garcia with a chance to win his first major title at the 74th attempt, but his putt from five feet slid past the hole and meant the first play-off at Augusta since Adam Scott beat Angel Cabrera in 2013.

What an awesome new jacket, the members of Augusta National GC gave me tonight, don't you think?? pic.twitter.com/grvu8ZIhi6 — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 10, 2017

The players returned to the 18th and Rose was unable to save par after pushing his drive into the trees and hitting a poor recovery, but Garcia finished an unforgettable day in style by holing from 12 feet for birdie.

“It’s been a long wait but it’s that much sweeter because of that wait,” Garcia said after being presented with his green jacket by 2016 champion Danny Willett.