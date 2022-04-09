Notification Settings

Big wins and celebrations – Saturday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Chelsea, Leeds and Everton all picked up vital victories.

Chelsea celebrate
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 9.

Football

Chelsea ran riot at St Mary’s.

Gary Neville criticised United and praised Frank Lampard.

A big win for the Toffees.

Kalvin Phillips was delighted.

Rio caught up with an old friend.

Newcastle were still celebrating.

Jude Bellingham thanked the BVB fans.

Nathaniel Chalobah showed off his word skills.

Troy Deeney received support from Anthony Joshua.

Boxing

AJ was ready for the weekend.

Carl Froch has still got it.

Josh Warrington had faith in his football team.

Formula One

Charles Leclerc clinched pole position at Albert Park.

Lando Norris celebrated his qualifying result.

Valtteri Bottas’ run of making 103 successive Q3 appearances ended.

Shot of the day?

Golf

Tiger Woods looked forward to round three at Augusta.

UK & international sports

